S13E22 – Four-leafed clover

20th August 2020 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been trying to fix ice-makers and creating a new Discord server. We discuss appealing to communities, bring you another command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

sudo apt install nvtop
nvtop

1 Comment » for S13E22 – Four-leafed clover
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    22nd August 2020 at 13:46

    There was a lot of love for non-free software on this show, re discord, etc. 🙁

    Also, ‘nvtop’ drags in plenty of non-free software.

    Reply

