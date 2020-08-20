S13E22 – Four-leafed clover

This week we’ve been trying to fix ice-makers and creating a new Discord server. We discuss appealing to communities, bring you another command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been trying to fix his ice-maker.
- Martin has been creating a Discord server.
- We discuss appealing to communities.
- Partly triggered by the university of costumed heroes video from the FSF.
- We share a command line love:
sudo apt install nvtop
nvtop
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
There was a lot of love for non-free software on this show, re discord, etc. 🙁
Also, ‘nvtop’ drags in plenty of non-free software.