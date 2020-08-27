S13E23 – Horseshoe

This week we’ve using new wireless headphones and test driving a Tesla. We discuss Mark Shuttleworth responding to feedback about Snapcraft, Jupiter Broadcasting regaining independence, Ayatana Indicators becoming cross-distro, Yaru Colors and we round up our picks from the tech news.

It’s Season 13 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

