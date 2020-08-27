S13E23 – Horseshoe

This week we’ve using new wireless headphones and test driving a Tesla. We discuss Mark Shuttleworth responding to feedback about Snapcraft, Jupiter Broadcasting regaining independence, Ayatana Indicators becoming cross-distro, Yaru Colors and we round up our picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 13 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been using new headphones.
- Alan has been test driving a Tesla model 3 performance.
- We discuss the community news:
- [The Manjaro community has a new home](https://forum.manjaro.org/t/welcome-to-the-new-manjaro-forum/151
- Mark Shuttleworth speaks
- Jupiter Broadcasting is independent again
- Ayatana Indicators and the recent news about cross-distro support
- Yaru Colors
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Jonathan Bean
