S13E24 – Acorn

This week we’ve been playing Fall Guys. We discuss the Pinebook Pro and Pine Phone (we have hardware), bring you some command line love and respond to your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 13 Episode 24 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has been playing Fall Guys.

We discuss discuss is the PinePhone and Pinebook Pro.

We share a Command Line Lurve: version – Tells you the version of a program



version java

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.