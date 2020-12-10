S13E38 – Giving yellow flowers

This week we’ve been playing with OpenMW and Raspberry Pi 400. We discuss cloud gaming, bring you some GUI love and respond to all your feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 38 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been playing OpenMW
- Alan has been playing with Raspberry Pi 400.
- We discuss cloud gaming.
- We share a GUI Lurve:
- uLauncher – Application launcher for Linux
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Lina Trochez
That's all for this week! If there's a topic you'd like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected]
