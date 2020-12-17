S13E39 – Walking backwards

This week we’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 and applying for Ubuntu Membership. We round up the goings on in the Ubuntu community and also bring you our favourite news picks from the wider tech world.
It's Season 13 Episode 39 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been playing Cyberpunk 2077.
- Mark has been writing an Ubuntu Membership application.
- We discuss the community news:
- NVIDIA 460.27.04 beta driver for Linux includes ray-tracing
- ZaReason, the Linux PC Seller, Forced to Close
- Snaps: How we got here
- Pre-built Ubuntu machines for the little data scientists in your life
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS moving to Extended Security Maintenance
- Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu: 2020 roundup
- Call for Testing: Steam in Hirsute Hippo
- We discuss the news:
