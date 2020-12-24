S13E40 – Ravens

This week we have been fixing network and audio noise and playing Hotshot Racing. We look back and celebrate the good things that happened in 2020, bring you some GUI love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 13 Episode 40 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been fixing network and audio noise.
- Martin has been playing Hotshot Racing.
- We discuss a segment.
- We share a GUI Lurve:
Normal use
mangohud /path/to/app
Steam launcher
Open Properties for a game in Steam and set this in “SET LAUNCH OPTIONS…”
mangohud %command%
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Tyler Quiring
If there's a topic you'd like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
