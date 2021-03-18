S14E02 – Toast Letter Club

This week we have been rediscovering keybase.io and blogging, a lot. We discuss a smart TV equipped with RokuOS, bring you some command line love and round up all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 02 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been rediscovering keybase.io.
- Alan has been blogging.
- We discuss the Hisense Roku 43 Inch R43B7120UK 4K Smart HDR LED Freeview TV.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
dpkg-query -Wf '${Installed-Size}\t${Package}\n' | sort -rn | less– List installed debs by size
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
On most Smart TVs, I’d you don’t agree to the TOS it doesn’t enable that feature. For example I always choose not to agree to voice features (or anything I don’t have to) on smart TVs that I install for my clients.