S14E04 – Shrug Material Bits

This week we’ve been switching to Brave and KDE. We discuss what Alan’s birthday present could be and go over all your wonderful feeback.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 14 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has switched to Brave on everything!
- Alan has been switched to KDE.
- We discuss what Alan’s family should get him for his birthday.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
- Image credit: Mika Baumeister
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply