S14E04 – Shrug Material Bits

This week we’ve been switching to Brave and KDE. We discuss what Alan’s birthday present could be and go over all your wonderful feeback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 04 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Martin has switched to Brave on everything! Alan has been switched to KDE.

We discuss what Alan’s family should get him for his birthday.

We share a Command Line Lurve: duf – Disk Usage/Free Utility: the user-friendly alternative to “df”



That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.