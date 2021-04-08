S14E05 – Newspaper Scoop Carrots

This week we’ve been spring cleaning and being silly on Twitter. We round up the news from the Ubuntu community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 05 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been spring cleaning and finally setup his Razer Huntsman TE keyboard and Razer Naga Left Handed Edition Mouse.
- Alan has been silly on twitter
- We discuss the community news:
- Proposal: Improving the membership application process
- Yaru MATE for Focal Fossa
- Announcing Ubuntu on Windows Community Preview – WSL 2
- Dash to Dock support for GNOME 40 is Underway
- Ubuntu 21.04 Unveils a Hairy New Default Wallpaper
- PulseAudio 15 Lands mSBC Codec Support To Enable Bluetooth Wideband Speech
- We mention some events:
- elementary Developer Weekend: 26 to 27 of June 2021 – Online, everywhere.
- We discuss the news:
