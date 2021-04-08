S14E05 – Newspaper Scoop Carrots

8th April 2021 Samantha 2 Comments

This week we’ve been spring cleaning and being silly on Twitter. We round up the news from the Ubuntu community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news.

It’s Season 14 Episode 05 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Iain Forbes says:
    8th April 2021 at 16:47

    Presents for Alan:

    I’d recommend telling the Popes to get Alan single-malt whisky. Alan can then leave the bottles in the cellar/bunker as supplies for the coming apocalypse, or he can drink them at his leisure on cold nights sitting in his rocking chair in front of the fire. If he does not like whisky I happen to run a completely free whisky recycling service that he can avail himself of.

    All the best and stay healthy!

    PS: Stunned at Popey’s new job news. Tell us more!

  2. Torin Doyle says:
    11th April 2021 at 14:21

    I say ‘oo-boon-too’. (:

