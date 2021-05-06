S14E09 – Mint Badge Twist

This week we’ve been debugging DNS and making passively cooled computers. We round up the community news, including the highlights of the 21.04 releases from the Ubuntu flavours, an event and our favourite picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 14 Episode 09 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been debugging DNS.
- Martin has been making passively cooled/fanless, and therefore silent, NUCs.
- We discuss the community news:
- pacstall is an AUR-like system for Ubuntu
- Lubuntu 21.04
- Ubuntu MATE 21.04
- Xubuntu 21.04
- Kubuntu 21.04
- Ubuntu Budgie 21.04
- Ubuntu Studio 21.04
- Ubuntu 21.10 is Impish Indri
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS has reached end of standard maintenance
- We mention some events:
- Linux Application Summit: 13th to 15th May 2021 – Online, everywhere.
- We discuss the news:
