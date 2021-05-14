S14E10 – Stars Grew Firmly

This week we’ve been playing with RISC-V. We discuss the future of Ubuntu releases, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Alan has been playing with RISC-V.
- We discuss the future of Ubuntu releases.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
Hi guys. I recall in my earlier days with Ubuntu, the excitement of installing the newest Ubuntu release every 6 months. In time, I went off that and just stuck with the LTS versions. I moved to Debian (from Ubuntu) nearly 5 years ago but when I need to install or reinstall a distro on a relative’s computer – I always opt for an Ubuntu LTS based distro –> my go-to is Peppermint OS. (: