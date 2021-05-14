S14E10 – Stars Grew Firmly

14th May 2021

This week we’ve been playing with RISC-V. We discuss the future of Ubuntu releases, bring you some command line love and go over all your wonderful feedback.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

It’s Season 14 Episode 10 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    16th May 2021 at 07:14

    Hi guys. I recall in my earlier days with Ubuntu, the excitement of installing the newest Ubuntu release every 6 months. In time, I went off that and just stuck with the LTS versions. I moved to Debian (from Ubuntu) nearly 5 years ago but when I need to install or reinstall a distro on a relative’s computer – I always opt for an Ubuntu LTS based distro –> my go-to is Peppermint OS. (:

