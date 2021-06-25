S14E16 – Planet Hiding Forces

This week we’ve been playing Subnautica Below Zero, going to the pub and teaching celebrities how to D&D. We have a retrospective on our FOSS Talk Live one-button challenge.
It’s Season 14 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Stuart has been going to the pub and showing Tim Harford from BBC More Or Less how to use Avrae.
- Mark has been playing Subnautica Below Zero.
- We have a retrospective on the Ubuntu Voltage one-button challenge at FOSS Talk Live.
