S14E16 – Planet Hiding Forces

This week we’ve been playing Subnautica Below Zero, going to the pub and teaching celebrities how to D&D. We have a retrospective on our FOSS Talk Live one-button challenge.

It’s Season 14 Episode 16 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.