S14E22 – Common Terms Season

This week we’ve been migrating to Vault Warden and erasing data. We discuss the web browsers we use and bring you a command line love.
It’s Season 14 Episode 22 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Mark has been migrating to Vaultwarden.
- Alan has been playing with erasing data.
- We discuss the web browsers we use and why we use them.
- Alan: Microsoft Edge
- Mark: Mozilla Firefox
- Martin: Brave
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
backgroundremover– Remove Background from Video and Images with a simple command line interface
-
sudo pip3 install backgroundremover
#Remove the background from a local file image
backgroundremover -i "/path/to/image.jpeg" -o "output.png"
- Image credit: Crispin Jones
