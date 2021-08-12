S14E23 – Caked Credit Fame

This week we’ve been playing Tabletop Simulator and enjoying DOOM Eternal. We’re joined by Rhys Davies to help round up the goings on in the Ubuntu Community and discuss our favourite stories from the tech news.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 14 Episode 23 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Rhys has been playing Tabletop simulator
- Mark has been enjoying DOOM Eternal
- We discuss the community news:
- We discuss the news:
- Image credit: Scott Webb
- We are running a crowd funder to cover our audio production costs on Patreon.
- You can listen to the Ubuntu Podcast back catalogue on YouTube.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.
Leave a Reply