S14E24 – Send Intruded Rhino

This week we have been being your eyes and contributing to Common Voice. We discuss the Ubuntu Community Team with Rhys Davies, bring you a command line love and reply to all your wonderful feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 24 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Alan has been doing contributing to Mozilla Common Voice. Rhys has been being your eyes.

We discuss The Ubuntu Community team with Developer Advocate Rhys Davies.

We share a Command Line Lurve: Append commands to history as you go.



# After each command, append to the history file and reread it PROMPT_COMMAND="${PROMPT_COMMAND:+$PROMPT_COMMAND}

'}history -a; history -c; history -r"

That's all for this week!

Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Telegram group.

