Linux Matters is coming…

We’re delighted to tell you that we’ve got the band back together for a new podcast. Linux Matters.

So, while the podcast is new, the presenter lineup will be familiar to you.

We’ll be back every two weeks, talking about Open Source, Technology, gaming, software development and all the Linux matters that matter.

Stay tuned to this feed, and you’ll start getting the new epsiodes, or search for Linux Matters wherever you get your podcasts.