Linux Matters is coming…

We’re delighted to tell you that we’ve got the band back together for a new podcast.
. Linux Matters
Podcast:
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So, while the podcast is new, the presenter lineup will be familiar to you.
We’ll be back every two weeks, talking about Open Source, Technology, gaming, software development and all the Linux matters that matter.
Stay tuned to this feed, and you’ll start getting the new epsiodes, or search for
Linux Matters wherever you get your podcasts.
This week we’ve been watching The Matrix, giving up Facebook and buying a new car. We make predictions for the next 14 years, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback to conclude this, the last episode of Ubuntu Podcast ever!
Podcast:
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It’s Season 14 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast!
Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
The Ubuntu Podcast After Party
VIDEO
We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
Mark has been watching The Matrix.
Martin has stopped using Facebook and WhatsApp.
Alan has bought a car.
We discuss our predictions for the next 14 years!
We share some command line lurve:
gotop
View post on imgur.com
We share some more command line lurve:
btop
btop++
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to
or [email protected] Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
This week we’ve been buying iPhones and playing with floppy disk emulators. We bring you new from the Ubuntu community and our favourite stories from past episodes of Ubuntu Podcast.
Podcast:
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It’s Season 14 Episode 29 of the Ubuntu Podcast!
Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to
or [email protected] Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
This week we’ve been playing with Steam and the Windows Terminal. We look back at how Ubuntu and evolved over the years, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
Podcast:
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It’s Season 14 Episode 28 of the Ubuntu Podcast!
Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
We have a little Ubuntu retrospective.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
Bash web server – serve bash command output as a web page
pip install ansi2html
while true;
do
echo -e "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\n\n$(top -n 1 | ansi2html)" | nc -l -k -p 8080 -q 1;
done
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to
or [email protected] Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
This week we’ve been buying technology from Russia and playing OpenSpades. We announce that the Ubuntu Podcast is ending and round up our favourite stories from the tech news.
Podcast:
Play in new window | Download
It’s Season 14 Episode 27 of the Ubuntu Podcast!
Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to
or [email protected] Tweet us or Toot us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our sub-Reddit.