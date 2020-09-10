S13E25 – 666

This week we have been watching The Mandalorian. We discuss a new look for UKUI, HP Z series computers with Ubuntu pre-installed, elementary OS on Pinebook, Active Directory integration in Ubuntu Desktop, and making apps for GNOME. We also round up some picks from the tech news.

It’s Season 13 Episode 25 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

