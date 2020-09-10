S13E25 – 666

This week we have been watching The Mandalorian. We discuss a new look for UKUI, HP Z series computers with Ubuntu pre-installed, elementary OS on Pinebook, Active Directory integration in Ubuntu Desktop, and making apps for GNOME. We also round up some picks from the tech news.
It’s Season 13 Episode 25 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been watching The Mandalorian.
- We discuss the community news:
- Making apps for Linux, a proposal
- UKUI 3.1 Makes Some Major Visual Changes
- There’s Now an Official Todoist App for Linux
- HP Z series on Ubuntu
- elementary OS Adds Experimental Support for the Pinebook Pro
- Ubuntu 20.10 adding Active Directory support to the installer
- GNOME Power-Profiles-Daemon Taking Shape For Better System/Laptop Power Controls
- We mention some events:
- People Powered Community Building Book Club: Every Tuesday at 09:00PST from October 6th to December 15th – online.
- We discuss the news:
- Fall Guys to use Fortnite’s anti-cheat software
- Minecraft’s pack.png found at 3257840388504953787 x=49, z=0
- Super Mario 3D All Stars
Neil Buchanan is not Banksy
