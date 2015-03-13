S08E01 – Breaking Wind Part 1

We’re back with the first episode of Season Eight!
It's Episode One of the Ubuntu Podcast!
In this week's show:
We look at what's been going on in the news:
- Valve/HTC announce their new VR headset
- FCC Net Neutrality ruling
- SFC to bring GPL compliance lawsuit againt VMware
- Linux Kernel gets a “code of conflict”
- Wikipedia hurls sueball at NSA and DOJ over dragnet surveillance
We also discuss some community news:
- Ubuntu MATE is now an official flavour of Ubuntu
- Watch the Ubuntu convergence demo video
Yay! The return of the “Radio 4 of Linux podcasts….”. First observation: better audio! I’m guessing the 3 of you are sitting in separate rooms/locations, recording locally but using Skype/Google Hangouts. If you’re not… I don’t know how you are making it sound so good.
Second observation: ok, I don’t have one….
Waving
Glad you like it. Separate locations using Mumble to communicate and Audio Recorder to record locally.
Ah.. there you go, just as I suspected.