S08E01 – Breaking Wind Part 1

We’re back with the first episode of Season Eight!

It’s Episode One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Mark Johnson are connected and speaking to your brain.

Please update your podcast download clients with our new feed URLs:-

http://feeds.ubuntupodcast.org/mp3

http://feeds.ubuntupodcast.org/ogg

In this week’s show:

Please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Find our Facebook Fan Page

Follow us on Google+