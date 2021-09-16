S14E28 – Tanks Rewarding Gender

16th September 2021 Samantha 1 Comment

This week we’ve been playing with Steam and the Windows Terminal. We look back at how Ubuntu and evolved over the years, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 28 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
  • We have a little Ubuntu retrospective.
  • We share a Command Line Lurve:
    • Bash web server – serve bash command output as a web page
pip install ansi2html
while true;
do
  echo -e "HTTP/1.1 200 OK\n\n$(top -n 1 | ansi2html)" | nc -l -k -p 8080 -q 1;
done

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    17th September 2021 at 07:47

    Regarding your discussion on your experiences with Ubuntu. Mine was moving from Windows XP to Ubuntu 7.10 Gutsy Gibbon (Gnome2) on my main PC.

    Reply

