S14E28 – Tanks Rewarding Gender

This week we’ve been playing with Steam and the Windows Terminal. We look back at how Ubuntu and evolved over the years, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.

It’s Season 14 Episode 28 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been using Windows Terminal. Alan has been playing with steam.

We have a little Ubuntu retrospective.

We share a Command Line Lurve: Bash web server – serve bash command output as a web page



pip install ansi2html while true; do echo -e "HTTP/1.1 200 OK



$(top -n 1 | ansi2html)" | nc -l -k -p 8080 -q 1; done

