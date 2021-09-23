S14E29 – Penultimate Episode Recorded

This week we’ve been buying iPhones and playing with floppy disk emulators. We bring you new from the Ubuntu community and our favourite stories from past episodes of Ubuntu Podcast.
It’s Season 14 Episode 29 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
- Martin has been buying iPhones.
- Alan has been playing with Gotek Emulator.
- We discuss the community news:
- We mention some events:
- UbuCon Asia 2021: 25 to 26 of Sept 2021 – Online.
- We discuss the news our favourite news stories from Ubuntu Podcasts past:
