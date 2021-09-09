S14E27 – Drip With Nods

9th September 2021 Samantha 3 Comments

This week we’ve been buying technology from Russia and playing OpenSpades. We announce that the Ubuntu Podcast is ending and round up our favourite stories from the tech news.

It’s Season 14 Episode 27 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

3 Comments » for S14E27 – Drip With Nods
  1. Torin Doyle says:
    9th September 2021 at 18:14

    Hi Alan, Mark, & Martin.

    I listen to a few GNU/Linux podcasts and the UP has always been my favorite. I will miss it for sure. The best of luck with your future endeavors.

    RIP, Ubuntu Podcast (2008–2021). 🙁

  2. Daniel A. says:
    9th September 2021 at 19:56

    Thanks for the show, guys. Sad to hear it’s ending. Remember to upload the back catalog into the Internet Archive’s collection! I hope you’ll reach out to other podcasts in this space and offer them an opportunity to promote their shows in your feed before it shuts down. Thanks for all the years of great work.

  3. Tony Hughes says:
    9th September 2021 at 21:30

    Hi Guy’s, sad news but I fully understand that after 7 to14 years of you being involved in such a regular commitment the time has come to put the baby to bed. You will be missed, my weekly dose of yourselves and previous hosts was always something I looked forward to listening to. The Ubuntu podcast has been a big part of my Linux journey since I started to use Linux in 2006/7 and was looking for useful information about what was happening in the community. Yourselves, Going Linux, Linux Outlaws and later mintCast were a massive part of that journey. It has been a privilege to meet you all at OggCamp and when we can eventually meet up at such events in the future I owe the three of you a drink. Alan you must be one of (if not) the longest serving hosts on a Linux podcast so congratulations for keeping it going this long. Now you are all free maybe after you have had a rest you might like to do the odd guest appearance on mintCast, if you have listened to our latest show Leo is stepping down as a regular and we are looking for new blood lol.

