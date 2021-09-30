S14E30 – Final Episode Recorded

This week we’ve been watching The Matrix, giving up Facebook and buying a new car. We make predictions for the next 14 years, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback to conclude this, the last episode of Ubuntu Podcast ever!

It’s Season 14 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

The Ubuntu Podcast After Party

We discuss what we’ve been up to recently: Mark has been watching The Matrix. Martin has stopped using Facebook and WhatsApp. Alan has bought a car.

We discuss our predictions for the next 14 years!

We share some command line lurve: gotop – gotop



We share some more command line lurve: btop++ – A monitor of resources



