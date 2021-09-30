S14E30 – Final Episode Recorded

30th September 2021

This week we’ve been watching The Matrix, giving up Facebook and buying a new car. We make predictions for the next 14 years, bring you some command line love and go over your feedback to conclude this, the last episode of Ubuntu Podcast ever!

It’s Season 14 Episode 30 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

  • The Ubuntu Podcast After Party

  • We discuss what we’ve been up to recently:
    • Mark has been watching The Matrix.
    • Martin has stopped using Facebook and WhatsApp.
    • Alan has bought a car.
  • We discuss our predictions for the next 14 years!
  • We share some command line lurve: 
gotop

View post on imgur.com

btop

btop++

  1. Torin Doyle says:
    30th September 2021 at 18:18

    Hey Alan. I like your vegan prediction. It’s a win, win. Better for the animals, the environment, and human health. Ⓥ

    Farewell guys and thanks for all the UP shows.

