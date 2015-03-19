S08E02 – The Oasis of the Living Dead

We’re back with the second episode of Season Eight!
It’s Episode Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Mark Johnson are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss first opinions of the brand new Ubuntu Phone
We share some Command Line Lurve which is a command line interface for testing internet bandwidth using speedtest.net
speedtest-cli
You can find it on Github
Example:
[email protected]:$ speedtest-cli
Retrieving speedtest.net configuration...
Retrieving speedtest.net server list...
Testing from Virgin Media (1.2.3.4)...
Selecting best server based on latency...
Hosted by UK Broadband/PCCW (Ealing) [41.10 km]: 17.462 ms
Testing download speed.................Download: 93.11 Mbit/s
Testing upload speed........................Upload: 5.89 Mbit/s
- And we explain a bit about what’s changed for this new season. Let us know what you think at our new email address: [email protected]
So is it an 10th anniversary or birthday? However you are billing it I am very pleased to congratulate you on your milestone achievement. I have been listening to the UUKPC since Oggcamp god-knows-years-ago, when it still sounded to my inexperienced ear that there was rivalry between yourselves and the Lynch-Scherschel faction. I was an avid Outlaws listener until the end, and I am glad that the re-badged team-UPC are still going strong. Its getting on for ten years for the TWiT Network, too. Nostalgia & trepidation are invoked in equal measure.
The best things about your show are, in no particular order;
+ Theme tune
+ Command line lurrve
+ Quizzes
+ Laura’s Accent (I’m a Manc, so “Up t’North!”)
I was happy to hear what you thought of speedtest-cli. I recently used it to build my case against my old ISP, Tiscali and go for my new ISP, Zen. I ran it hourly on a bash script from a cron job and gave graphical output by gnuplot over a couple of months. It’s a cool-tool in my book.
I am just about to read the Ubuntu phone review in Linux Voice, and I am eager to load it onto my old HTC Desire, although I have no idea when it might be ported so widely as to include arbitrarily old kit.