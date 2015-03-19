S08E02 – The Oasis of the Living Dead

We’re back with the second episode of Season Eight!

It’s Episode Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen and Mark Johnson are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss first opinions of the brand new Ubuntu Phone

We share some Command Line Lurve which is a command line interface for testing internet bandwidth using speedtest.net

speedtest-cli

You can find it on Github

Example:

[email protected] :$ speedtest-cli Retrieving speedtest.net configuration... Retrieving speedtest.net server list... Testing from Virgin Media (1.2.3.4)... Selecting best server based on latency... Hosted by UK Broadband/PCCW (Ealing) [41.10 km]: 17.462 ms Testing download speed.................Download: 93.11 Mbit/s Testing upload speed........................Upload: 5.89 Mbit/s

And we explain a bit about what’s changed for this new season. Let us know what you think at our new email address: [email protected]

