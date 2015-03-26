S08E03 – Disaster Movie

26th March 2015 Laura 1 Comment

It’s Episode Three of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress, and no Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

1 Comment » for S08E03 – Disaster Movie
  1. Esteban says:
    28th March 2015 at 14:37

    Enjoyed your podcast. Good all around coverage of Linux news and issues. And as a user of Google task – I took note of Martin’s comment about the possibility of Google killing ‘Google task’.

    As a previous user of Google notebook, reader which were killed-ed (sic) by Google, I had a feeling that ‘Google task’ is facing the same fate.

    Keep up the good work!

    Hasta later,

