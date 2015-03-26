S08E03 – Disaster Movie

It’s Episode Three of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress, and no Laura Cowen are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Sci-Fi and Fantasy author Sir Terry Pratchett has died at the age of 66
- Google has announced that they will be shutting down Google Code, their open source software hosting platform
- Cisco has announced that, in order to circumvent government interception tactics, it will ship networking orders to dead-drop addresses
- A blogger has posted details about possible violations of the GPL by BQ, manufacturers of the first Ubuntu phone
- Alexander Hanff, CEO of Think Privacy Inc, has posted a review of the privacy on Ubuntu for phones
- Privacy-focused search provider DuckDuckGo has announced its annual donations to Free and Open Source Software projects, based on nominations from the community
-
We also discuss some gadget news:
- The BBC has announced a plan to give a free programmable hardware device to every Year 7 school child in the UK, 1 million devices in total
- Google have also announced the new model of their high-end Chromebook, the Pixel
-
And we mention an event:
Enjoyed your podcast. Good all around coverage of Linux news and issues. And as a user of Google task – I took note of Martin’s comment about the possibility of Google killing ‘Google task’.
As a previous user of Google notebook, reader which were killed-ed (sic) by Google, I had a feeling that ‘Google task’ is facing the same fate.
Keep up the good work!
Hasta later,