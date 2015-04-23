S08E07 – The Starfighters

It’s Episode Seven of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Matthias Clasen has started a discussion on the GNOME release team mailing list seeking to revive the development of GNOME 3’s apps…
- Tech news sites including engadet and forwardgeek have published an apparently sourceless story that Microsoft will be bundling its Android apps with future releases of CyanogenMod…
- Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Open Technologies will be absorbed into its parent company, Microsoft…
- The Electronic Frontier Foundation has published a report that Chris Roberts, a security researcher recently detained by the FBI for tweeting about compromising an aeroplane’s internal communication systems, has been banned from flying with the airline…
- A kickstarter campaign has been launched for Endless Computers, a desktop computer designed with and for users in developing countries…
- Twitter has announced new policies and tools to help combat abuse on its microblogging service…
-
We also discuss some community news:
- Locally integrated menus have been made non-default in Ubuntu Vivid which will be 15.04 this week…
- Łukasz Zemczak announced the availability of the latest Over The Air (OTA) update to Ubuntu phones…
-
And we mention an event:
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Another great show.
The thing with the reloading pages annoys me on Android as well.
I know the explanation about the RAM already. However it happens on my Nexus 6 as well and that has 3 GB RAM.
I also read that it is Javascript which forces the site to reload the page however disabling it didn’t help.
I really don’t get why this has to happen. I get the loading it back to memory but why reload the page?
Does the content not get stored somewhere when the application gets kicked ou of memory?
Don’t change the music. Never change the music.