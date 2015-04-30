S08E08 – Alone in the Dark

It’s Episode Eight of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss our Ubuntu Podcast technical setup and, in particular, what’s changed for the current season of shows.

We share some GUI Lurve which is the incredibly useful time read , which is a simple, command-line stop-watch. No one should be without it.

And we also chat about doing Parkrun, playing Pillars of Eternity, and watching Daredevil (not the Ben Affleck movie).

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode

Follow us on Twitter

Find our Facebook Fan Page

Follow us on Google+