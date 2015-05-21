S08E11- Blubberella

21st May 2015 Laura No Comments

It’s Episode Eleven of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+

Leave a Reply