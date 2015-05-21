S08E11- Blubberella

It’s Episode Eleven of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Canonical and GE’s FirstBuild collaborate on a smart refrigerator, ChillHub
- Meizu have announced the availability of the MX4 Ubuntu Edition in China
- 23 years remaining until 2038’s version of Y2K
- Security vulnerability in the virtual floppy drive code used by many computer virtualization platforms
- Firefox 38 arrives with tab-based preferences, responsive image support and content decryption module
- Official Syncthing Debian/Ubuntu repository released
- Interplanetary Society has launched a kickstarter to explore the universe with a spacecraft whose locomotion is light-powered
- Shutting down pirate sites is ineffective, European Commission finds
- MAME games emulator is going open-source
-
We mention some community events:
- OpenTech – London, UK – Saturday 13th June
- PyCon UK – Coventry University Technology Centre, UK – Friday 18th – Monday 21st September
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Leave a Reply