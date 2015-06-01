S08E12 – Demon Island

It’s Episode Twelve of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss getting people to participate in your open source community…

We share some Command Line Lurve, ntp , which we use every recording session:

Make sure ntp is installed. This also starts the service automatically:

apt-get install ntp

Stop the ntp service:

sudo service ntp stop

Force a sync:

sudo ntpd -gqx

This will display the slew, something like and the clock is adjusted.

ntpd: time slew +0.000244s

Start the ntp daemon again:

sudo service ntp start

And we also chat about taking another 21 seconds off a PB (personal best time) at Parkrun, celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries, discovering the #systemau podcast, and paying for a software licence!

