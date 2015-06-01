S08E12 – Demon Island

It’s Episode Twelve of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Mark Johnson, and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
In this week’s show:
- We discuss getting people to participate in your open source community…
-
We share some Command Line Lurve,
ntp, which we use every recording session:
- Make sure ntp is installed. This also starts the service automatically:
apt-get install ntp
- Stop the ntp service:
sudo service ntp stop
- Force a sync:
sudo ntpd -gqx
This will display the slew, something like and the clock is adjusted.
ntpd: time slew +0.000244s
- Start the ntp daemon again:
sudo service ntp start
- And we also chat about taking another 21 seconds off a PB (personal best time) at Parkrun, celebrating birthdays and wedding anniversaries, discovering the #systemau podcast, and paying for a software licence!
That’s all for this week, please send your comments and suggestions to: [email protected]
Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode
Follow us on Twitter
Find our Facebook Fan Page
Follow us on Google+
Episode not working on iPhone. Have reset iPhone to factory settings but still won’t play S8E12 episode.
Does tinkering on Ubuntu phone apps also require LP use? Most of the time I’m just lost in there and that one is a showstopper for me. I do understand that LP in its current form is a useful tool. Its functionality probably has naturally grown by the needs of project development inside Canonical/Ubuntu and captured the workflow that is alien to people outside.