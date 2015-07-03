S08E17 – Gigli

It’s Episode Seventeen of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are all together again and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- The Linux port of the Unity 3D Editor is “coming along quite nicely”…
- Toyota have settled a case of Unintended Acceleration in the US and had their code reviewed…
- Some Ubuntu 15.10 flavours released Alpha 1…
- The Meizu MX4 Ubuntu phone went on sale Thursday, June 25…
- Linux Mint 17.2 “Rafaela Cinnamon Edition…
- Linux Mint 17.2 “Rafaela MATE Edition
- We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
- “After much public controversy, the Ubuntu Community Council and Kubuntu Council have met with Mark Shuttleworth and Jonathan Riddell to chart a path forward.”
- Korean Loco team have setup their own localised “Ask Ubuntu” site
- The Internet’s Jono Bacon suggests making Android apps run on Ubuntu phone…
- Oggcamp 2015 is happening!
