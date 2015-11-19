S08E37 – Code Name: K.O.Z.

It’s Episode Thirty-seven of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! With Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Alan Pope recording as normal over the internets which are suffering slightly from the storms outside…
In this week’s show:
We look at what’s been going on in the news:
- Valve launches a massive sale of SteamOS (Linux) titles to coincide with the launch of Steam Machines…
- The first Linux ransomware program, Linux.Encoder.1, has been cracked
- Nvidia has launched the Jetson TX1 module…
- Raspberry Pi Foundation and Code Club have merged…
- ISPs have told the Commons select committee that £175m budgeted by the UK government will not cover ‘massive costs’ of collecting everyone’s data…. Find out more on the Open Rights Group’s campaign page where you can email your MP.
- The first release candidate for QEMU v2.5 is out…
- Edward Snowden explains how to reclaim your privacy…
We also take a look at what’s been going on in the community:
There are even events:
- Ubuntu Community Appreciation Day – 20th November (every year!)
- Google Code-in – starts 7th December
- Pi Wars – the Raspberry Pi robotics challenge competition – Saturday 5 December, 10:00 to 18:30 (GMT) – University of Cambridge Computer Laboratory
- 10th Egham Raspberry Jam – Gamification – Sunday 17 January 2016, 14:00 to 17:00 (GMT) – Gartner, Surrey
- SCaLE 14x – January 21-24, 2016 – Pasadena Convention Center, California (including UbuCon Summit – 21st to 22nd)
- FOSDEM 2016 – 30 Jan 2016 to 31 Jan 2016 – Brussels, Belgium
This seems to be the last episode that can be commented on. Did you turn this function off for a reason? Or is it just a software glitch?