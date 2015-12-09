S08E40 – Kartoffelsalat

It’s Episode Forty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Nick B and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show we are joined by guest presenter Nick B from #systemau podcast.
- We chat about gardening, automating Ubuntu Touch testing, accidently
dding over an external USB backup disk and being inspired by a talk Stuart Langridge gave a OggCamp 2015 and creating a general purpose tool for encoding and publishing podcast content and assets.
- We have some interviews from OggCamp with Entroware and ragworm.
- We have some links to video, podcasts and blogs that summarise what went on at OggCamp 2015.
Dan Lynch – Oggcamp 2015 Introduction
A short video of photos from OggCamp 2015
The OggCamp 2015 Podcasters panel
- We go over your feedback.
