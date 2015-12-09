S08E40 – Kartoffelsalat

It’s Episode Forty of Season Eight of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Nick B and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show we are joined by guest presenter Nick B from #systemau podcast.

Dan Lynch – Oggcamp 2015 Introduction

A short video of photos from OggCamp 2015

The OggCamp 2015 Podcasters panel

  • We go over your feedback.

