S09E02 – Crash Test Pumpkin

It’s Episode Two of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We’re still here! We managed to press the right buttons to start and stop the recording again for another week.

In this week’s show:

Martin interiews Ting-Ray Chang, User Experience Researcher at Canonical, about usability testing Ubuntu.

If you are interested in participating with User Experience Studies at Canonical then you are invited to send Ting-Ray Chang an email.

We discuss playing Human Resource Machine and testing out the Raspberry Pi 3.

We share a Command Line Lurve:

fatrace

Good for seeing what’s doing what to your disk; e.g. I wanted to see what was writing to disk while I was running ncdu :

sudo fatrace -p $(pidof ncdu) -t -f W

The above shows timestamp and types of action.

And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!

This weeks cover image is from http://www.dannychoo.com/

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode