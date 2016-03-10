S09E02 – Crash Test Pumpkin

It’s Episode Two of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re still here! We managed to press the right buttons to start and stop the recording again for another week.
In this week’s show:
- Martin interiews Ting-Ray Chang, User Experience Researcher at Canonical, about usability testing Ubuntu.
If you are interested in participating with User Experience Studies at Canonical then you are invited to send Ting-Ray Chang an email.
- We discuss playing Human Resource Machine and testing out the Raspberry Pi 3.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
fatrace
Good for seeing what’s doing what to your disk; e.g. I wanted to see what was writing to disk while I was running
ncdu:
sudo fatrace -p $(pidof ncdu) -t -f W
The above shows timestamp and types of action.
- And we go over your feedback – thanks for sending it – please send more!
- This weeks cover image is from http://www.dannychoo.com/
I also participated in the usability study at Canonical’s offices. My experience perfectly mirrors that of Wimpy. It was a lot of fun and Ting-ray was great.
Would love to participate in more of those but it’s a bit of a commute for me.