S09E09 – Solitary Confinement

28th April 2016 Samantha 1 Comment

It’s Episode Nine of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

We’re here again, although one of us is in Prague!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

1 Comment » for S09E09 – Solitary Confinement
  1. nadrimajstor says:
    30th April 2016 at 15:55

    IINM, visual QML/QtQuick components in Ubuntu SDK were not based on upstream ones. Is this still the case?

    Reply

Leave a Reply