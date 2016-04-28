S09E09 – Solitary Confinement

It’s Episode Nine of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.
We’re here again, although one of us is in Prague!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Ubuntu 16.04 and all the flavours are released…
- Ubuntu Snap confinement has been circumvented…
- Microsoft is suing the US government over ‘unconstitutional’ cloud data searches…
- VPS provider 123-reg “Does a Laura” and nukes customer servers…
- BBC micro:bit goes Open Source…
- Meizu PRO 5 Ubuntu Edition on sale NOW!
- We discuss the community news:
- And some events:
- Raspberry Jam at Blackgang Chine – Sunday 5th June, 10:30-13:30 – Isle of Wight, UK
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- FOSS Talk Live – Saturday 6 August 2016 – Kings Cross, London, UK
- We discuss playing Kerbal Space Program.
- This weeks cover image comes from Wikipedia
