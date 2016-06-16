S09E16 – Reluctant Dragon

We also discuss going on holiday, the on-going saga of fixing Mark’s laptop, and naming the new Entroware laptop .

We share a Command Line Lurve – pv , which was sent in by The Hatterman. It monitors the progress of data through a pipe and great when used in conjunction with dd to provide a progress bar. For example:

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

For the disappearing cursor fix, create the file /etc/X11/xorg.conf.d/90-cursoron.conf , and put in it the following content:

#--makes mouse cursor re-appear Section "Device" Identifier "Device0" Driver "intel" Option "AccelMethod" "uxa" Option "SWCursor" "on" EndSection #--

Be careful using UXA acceleration on modern Intel IGPs. It has been superceeded by SNA for some years now and may signifcantly degrade graphics performance.