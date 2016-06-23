S09E17 – Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother

It’s Episode Seventeen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Mycroft are here and speaking to your brain.
We’re here – all of us!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Mycroft have announced version 0.7
- Allison Lortie writes why Gtk 4.0 is not Gtk 4 and Gtk 5.0 is not Gtk 5 and that’s OK
- Fedora 24 released!
- elementary 0.4 Loki was released
- Canonical announced that Snaps can now be installed on a variety of distributions
- Ethereum, an open blockchain platform, has sufferred an attack
- We discuss the community news:
- Snapd 2.0.8
- Zoltan Balogh has put out a call for testing the next version of the Ubuntu SDK
- Svetlana Belkin from the Ubuntu Community Council announced a ‘call for nominations’ to the Ubuntu Membership Board
- Jonathan Riddell has announced the availability of ISO images to test KDE Neon 5.7 from the git stable branch
- Daniel Holbach announced the third snappy playpen (which was/is today – but people can join in anytime)
- Canonical Design Team: QtDay 2016: Developing Ubuntu convergent apps with Qt
- The Changelog Podcast #207: Ubuntu Everywhere with Dustin Kirkland
- We discuss building a Maplin USB robot arm and controlling it from Ubuntu and making a little Arduino circuit.
Great to see that snaps are available on multiple distros now, but for it to really take off by the masses, it would need to be accompanied by a GUI app for searching and installing apps, as novice users arent going to open the commandline and non-ubuntu distros arent likely to have .snap integration in their GUI app store. Presently a user can search for snaps on uappexplorer.com, but after downloading the .snap, you still have to go to the commandline to install it, so even if their was a simple GUI installer app like gdebi, that would a step in the right direction.
Ubuntu Software is a frontend to both the classic .deb archive and the Snap store.
its great to hear that ubuntu software has snap integration. unfortunately that doesnt help ubuntu flavours (e.g. ubuntu mate), ubuntu derivatives (e.g. linux mint), or non-ubuntu based distros that have snap integration, as “novice users arent going to open the commandline and non-ubuntu distros arent likely to have .snap integration in their GUI app store”. But i guess time will tell if they will, as arch has already added snapd to their official repo. Will ubuntu mate’s software boutique have both snap and deb installation of the same apps?