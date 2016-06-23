S09E17 – Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother

23rd June 2016 Samantha 3 Comments

It’s Episode Seventeen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, Martin Wimpress, and Mycroft are here and speaking to your brain.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

We’re here – all of us!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

3 Comments » for S09E17 – Sherlock Holmes’ Smarter Brother
  1. Jay Philips (@jphilipz) says:
    3rd July 2016 at 05:46

    Great to see that snaps are available on multiple distros now, but for it to really take off by the masses, it would need to be accompanied by a GUI app for searching and installing apps, as novice users arent going to open the commandline and non-ubuntu distros arent likely to have .snap integration in their GUI app store. Presently a user can search for snaps on uappexplorer.com, but after downloading the .snap, you still have to go to the commandline to install it, so even if their was a simple GUI installer app like gdebi, that would a step in the right direction.

    Reply
    • Martin Wimpress says:
      3rd July 2016 at 07:43

      Ubuntu Software is a frontend to both the classic .deb archive and the Snap store.

      Reply
      • Jay Philips (@jphilipz) says:
        5th July 2016 at 18:12

        its great to hear that ubuntu software has snap integration. unfortunately that doesnt help ubuntu flavours (e.g. ubuntu mate), ubuntu derivatives (e.g. linux mint), or non-ubuntu based distros that have snap integration, as “novice users arent going to open the commandline and non-ubuntu distros arent likely to have .snap integration in their GUI app store”. But i guess time will tell if they will, as arch has already added snapd to their official repo. Will ubuntu mate’s software boutique have both snap and deb installation of the same apps?

        Reply

Leave a Reply