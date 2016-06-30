S09E18 – Suspicious Package

It’s Episode Eighteen of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss the snap packaging format.

We also discuss going to Download Festival and discovering Open Store.

We share a Command Line Lurve Clonezilla , which is an amazing way to copy bits from one harddisk to another.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it! Andy Smith at the brilliant Bitfolk upgraded our VPS data transfer allowance without us even asking! Go buy your VPS from them!

Entroware have released another beast of a Laptop, worth looking into

David Wolski told us how to monitor progress using dd itself. Here are the three examples he gave in the show:

sudo dd if=raspbian.img of=/dev/sdb bs=512 status=progress

conv=noerror,sync

pv bigfile.iso | md5sum﻿

itself. Here are the three examples he gave in the show: Asa similarly emailed. Here are those examples too:

killall -USR1 dd

watch -n 5 "killall -USR1 dd"

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.