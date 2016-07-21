S09E21 – Snapper Biscuit

It’s Episode Twenty-one of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Laura Cowen and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

We’re here again, just about! Two of us are snapping in Heidelberg.

In this week’s show:

We interview Snapcraft developers Sergio Schvezov and Kyle Fazzari about snap and Snapcraft, why they (snap and Snapcraft, not the developers) exist, the problem they solve, and some upcoming features..

We also discuss testing superglue preservation tips (we’ll report back on the success or otherwise in a future episode), and playing Pokémon GO around campus and RimWorld on Steam on Linux.

We share a Command Line Lurve, Cheat , which provides you with a cheatsheet (brief, handy help) for a command.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode