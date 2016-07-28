S09E22 – Guide to the Galaxy

It’s Episode Twenty-Two of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are here again.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss the news
- Microsoft has won a major privacy victory against the US gov for data held overseas
- Microsoft ordered to fix ‘excessively intrusive, insecure’ Windows 10
- The source code of the Apollo 11 guidance system that took the US to the moon in 1969 has been uploaded to GitHub
- US telecoms giant Verizon is acquiring Yahoo! for $4.8bn
- The EU-funded FOSSA project will audit the security of KeePass and Apache HTTP Server
- Japanese technology company Softbank has made an offer to buy ARM
- We discuss the community news:
- Improved Unity Desktop performance in low graphics mode coming
- Ubuntu forums were hacked
- Ubuntu Fairphone 2 port is coming along nicely
- Unity Desktop can run on Windows 10 – kinda
- Mozilla Thunderbird 45 has finally made it to the main Ubuntu Linux repositories
- Skype announced a brand new Linux client, which is now in alpha
- Alternative to Skype, Ring, is free software for universal communication which respects freedoms and privacy of its users
- Chinese consortium buys Opera browser for $600m
- Watch Netflix in Vivaldi web browser
- We mention some events:
- Fedora Flock – 2-5 August – Krakow, Poland
- FOSS Talk Live – 6 August – London, UK
- Wuthering Bytes 2016 – 2-11 September – Hebden Bridge, W. Yorks, UK
- UbuCon Europe – 18-20 November – Unperfekthaus, Essen, Germany
- We discuss going to Snappy Sprint in Germany and visiting nuclear power stations and the like around the South East of the UK.
This week’s cover image is of Margaret Hamilton.
