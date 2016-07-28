S09E22 – Guide to the Galaxy

28th July 2016 Samantha 1 Comment

It’s Episode Twenty-Two of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are here again.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

We’re here – all of us!

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

1 Comment » for S09E22 – Guide to the Galaxy
  1. John G (@jgbreezer) says:
    1st August 2016 at 14:18

    Wow, power stations, bunker and an observatory – amazing geeky trip, am a bit envious @[email protected]

    Reply

Leave a Reply