S09E24 – Elementary Penguin

It’s Episode Twenty-four of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are here again.
We’re here – all of us!
In this week’s show:
- We interview elementary OS developers Daniel Foré, Cody Garver and Corentin Noël about the upcoming Loki release and a little bit about Snaps.
-
We also discuss playing the Ukulele and playing with a new Entroware Athena laptop.
-
We share a Command Line Lurve,
himawaripy(via Joey at OMG Ubuntu), which takes photos of the world from a satellite.
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
We discuss building MATE Desktop from source using reference packages for Debian and Slackware.
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Public Domain Pictures.
I enjoyed the elementaryOS segment, v. much.
Cool show, glad I found it.
Keep up the good work.