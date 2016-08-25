S09E26 – Mosaic Promise

It’s Episode Twenty-six of Season Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress are here again.
We’re here – all of us!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss how we each discovered the Web, in honour of it being 25 years since the first website went online.
We also discuss switching to the Ubuntu Phone full-time, creating an Ubuntu Podcast Roku Channel, and fixing things with Sugru.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
systemd-analyze blamewhich shows you what’s eating time during startup.
systemd-analyze plot > foo.htmlwhich generates a chart.
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
My first memory of using the internet is using AOL around 1995 or 1996. I was young then and thought the concept of accessing remote information was cool but I remember not finding much that was actually interesting to me on it.
My first intense use of the internet was around 1997 when a friend introduced me to MUDs. I played the ones that were not strict about staying in character. The combination of exploring new worlds and chatting with people from around the (real) world was addictive.
I must have been one of Cix’s early customers. I can remember talking to ‘dj’ about the account in mid-80s. Was using one of those large ex-BT 1.2kb/s modems, and AMEOL. Started sending emails outside of Cix late 1988. First web browser would have been Lynx via the Cix Gateway. Didn’t get a permanent internet connection until ADSL came to west London and I could afford it in, about 1997 – nearly £100/m.
For me Linux came after Minix, in early 90s, as it was easier to get the disks in the post rather than the “copyrighted” disks of Minix from the publishers of Tanenbaum’s book.
What memories. How far we have all come! Still use the cix email address!
I was very pleased to hear that Martin is becoming a full time Ubuntu Phone user! I hope all goes well and please keep us updated with regard to both successes and problems.
I also really hope that some powerful devices with Ubuntu Touch preinstalled will become available for purchase soon. My wishlist would include a way to connect to an external display (first and foremost), a replaceable battery, dual SIM cards and ‘enough’ memory/processing power (does not need to be excessive).
Thanks for your in-show reply about Ubuntu phone availability!
I had sent a message to Meizu about when an Ubuntu phone will
become available, but never got a reply.
I’d also seen the posts about flashing the Pro5. The lack of OTA updates
scared me off.
Meizu posted a tweet saying that they have an announcement coming on
September 5, so here’s hoping for some good Ubuntu news.
Thanks again,
Alistair
Good luck with using Ubuntu Phone. Unfortunately I can no longer use mine. All was going well, until recently the web browser stopped working. Then a few days later no more text messaging. Then the internet was no longer accessible, no wi fi icon, no phone or data icon, no way to connect to the internet any more. So now my Ubuntu Phone is pretty much useless. I am back to using my old android phone which has problems, so will probably install android on the Ubuntu Phone or buy a new android phone.
Although I could do quite a lot on Ubuntu Phone, but too many things still missing that I can do in Android. The OS still has a long way to go to becoming a decent phone os that anyone can use.