S09E28 – Death by Viking

It’s Episode Twenty-Eight of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress (just about) are here again.

We’re all here, most of us for the whole show, but this is a much shorter show than usual. #blame-martin

In this week’s show:

That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.

Join us on IRC in #ubuntu-podcast on Freenode