S09E28 – Death by Viking

It’s Episode Twenty-Eight of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Mark Johnson, Alan Pope, Laura Cowen, and Martin Wimpress (just about) are here again.
We’re all here, most of us for the whole show, but this is a much shorter show than usual.
- We discuss (but you’ll never hear it) why distros grow in popularity and what kills them off?
We also discuss trying to install Ubuntu Touch on a Nexus 7 2013 and flashing a FlymeOS Meizu Pro5 with Ubuntu.
We share a Command Line Lurve:
- And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
