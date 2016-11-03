S09E36 – Paul’s Bitter Holiday

It’s Episode Thirty-Six of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Paul Tansom are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The same line up as last week are here for another episode.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss why some distros fade in popularity and what potentially kills them off?
-
We share a Command Line Lurve:
nmtui– A curses interface for Network Manager
nmcli– A powerful utility to configure Network Manager
-
- We also discuss playing Sunless Sea and the brilliant entries we’ve have to our Thing Explainer competition, which has a closing date of November 5th 2016.
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
That’s all for this week! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Nice to hear you on the social factors behind distro success. Could be the focus of a blogpost (or, gasp, essay).
Just to point out Raspbian as a case in point. It’s not really about the number of people who use the OS. It’s about a true community of practice with a sense of belonging and a degree of interdependence.
Were the Raspberry Pi Foundation to shut down, something of the #RasPi community would live on and some parts of the main distro would remain important.
As for Ubuntu-MATE: where there’s yerba, there’s hope.
Thanks for keeping the show insightful!
Great show as always guys and I have a question for your next one. I’m searching for a software solution like change.org to organise not only petitions but phone-ins, letter writing and social media engagement with elected officials. In our case, inrelation to the looming koala extinction in Australia (I am based in Ireland but want to give the issue more visibility).
Open source is preferable but any online service that can suit our needs would be ideal. Facebook posts are fine for linking to petitions but since ~60% of Facebook users do so exclusively by phone, we need better solutions than the current document attachments and spreadsheets approach. People engage far less with those.
Any help or guidance on who to ask would be greatly appreciated. For your information, the Karmic Koala is in big trouble. There were once ten million koalas in Australia[1]. Five years ago there were 220,000[2]. Today there are 43,000[3] in the wild. When they go, many other threatened species that share their habitat go with them.
Thank you,
Jarlath
https://www.facebook.com/groups/helpkoalas
1: http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2012/05/koala-rescue/jenkins-text
2: http://all-that-is-interesting.com/koala-conservation
3: https://www.savethekoala.com/about-koalas/koala-endangered-or-not