S09E36 – Paul’s Bitter Holiday

It’s Episode Thirty-Six of Season-Nine of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Paul Tansom are connected and speaking to your brain.

The same line up as last week are here for another episode.

In this week’s show:

We discuss why some distros fade in popularity and what potentially kills them off?

We share a Command Line Lurve: nmtui – A curses interface for Network Manager nmcli – A powerful utility to configure Network Manager

We also discuss playing Sunless Sea and the brilliant entries we’ve have to our Thing Explainer competition, which has a closing date of November 5th 2016.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

That's all for this week! If there's a topic you'd like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected]

