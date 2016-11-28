S09E39.2 – Le CrossOver Number 2

It’s Le CrossOver #2! Marius Quabeck, Rudy, Martin Wimpress and Max Kristen are connected and speaking to your brain.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Four complete strangers make a podcast during UbuCon Europe 2016 at the Unperfekthaus in Essen, Germany.
- We discuss some news:
- We discuss whats been happening at UbuCon Europe 2016
-
We nearly have an awesome interview with Nathan Haines
-
We share a Command Line Lurve:
magic-device-tool– A simple tool to handle installing/replacing mobile operating systems
-
- There is a full video playlist for UbuCon Europe 2016
That’s all for Le CrossOver #2! If there’s a topic you’d like us to discuss, or you have any feedback on previous shows, please send your comments and suggestions to [email protected] or Tweet us or Comment on our Facebook page or comment on our Google+ page or comment on our sub-Reddit.
- Join us in the Ubuntu Podcast Chatter group on Telegram
Leave a Reply