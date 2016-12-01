S09E40 – Dirty Dan’s Dark Delight

It’s Season Nine Episode Forty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Dan Kermac are connected and speaking to your brain.

The same line up as last week are here again for another episode.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Telling people to use Opera and joining ORG, playing Tyranny.

We review the nexdock and how it works with the Raspberry Pi 3, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Phone, bq M10 FHD Ubuntu Tablet, Android, Dragonboard 410c, Roku, Chomecast, Amazon FireTV and laptops from Dell and Entroware.

We share a Command Line Lurve: netdiscover – A network address discovering tool



sudo apt install netdiscover sudo netdiscover

The output looks something like this:

_____________________________________________________________________________ IP At MAC Address Count Len MAC Vendor / Hostname ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 192.168.2.2 fe:ed:de:ad:be:ef 1 42 Unknown vendor 192.168.2.1 da:d5:ba:be:fe:ed 1 60 TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. 192.168.2.11 ba:da:55:c0:ff:ee 1 60 BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD. 192.168.2.30 02:02:de:ad:be:ef 1 60 Elitegroup Computer Systems Co., Ltd. 192.168.2.31 de:fa:ce:dc:af:e5 1 60 GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 192.168.2.107 da:be:ef:15:de:af 1 42 16) 192.168.2.109 b1:gb:00:bd:ba:be 1 60 Denon, Ltd. 192.168.2.127 da:be:ef:15:de:ad 1 60 ASUSTek COMPUTER INC. 192.168.2.128 ba:df:ee:d5:4f:cc 1 60 ASUSTek COMPUTER INC. 192.168.2.101 ba:be:4d:ec:ad:e5 1 42 Roku, Inc 192.168.2.106 ba:da:55:0f:f1:ce 1 42 LG Electronics 192.168.2.247 f3:3d:de:ad:be:ef 1 60 Roku, Inc 192.168.3.2 ba:da:55:c0:ff:33 1 60 Raspberry Pi Foundation 192.168.3.1 da:d5:ba:be:f3:3d 1 60 TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD. 192.168.2.103 da:be:ef:15:d3:ad 1 60 Unknown vendor 192.168.2.104 b1:gb:00:bd:ba:b3 1 42 Unknown vendor

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Flickr.

