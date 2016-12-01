S09E40 – Dirty Dan’s Dark Delight

It’s Season Nine Episode Forty of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Dan Kermac are connected and speaking to your brain.

The same line up as last week are here again for another episode.

In this week’s show:

  • We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
  • We review the nexdock and how it works with the Raspberry Pi 3, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Phone, bq M10 FHD Ubuntu Tablet, Android, Dragonboard 410c, Roku, Chomecast, Amazon FireTV and laptops from Dell and Entroware.

  • We share a Command Line Lurve:

sudo apt install netdiscover
sudo netdiscover

The output looks something like this:

_____________________________________________________________________________
  IP            At MAC Address     Count     Len  MAC Vendor / Hostname
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
192.168.2.2     fe:ed:de:ad:be:ef      1      42  Unknown vendor
192.168.2.1     da:d5:ba:be:fe:ed      1      60  TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
192.168.2.11    ba:da:55:c0:ff:ee      1      60  BROTHER INDUSTRIES, LTD.
192.168.2.30    02:02:de:ad:be:ef      1      60  Elitegroup Computer Systems Co., Ltd.
192.168.2.31    de:fa:ce:dc:af:e5      1      60  GIGA-BYTE TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
192.168.2.107   da:be:ef:15:de:af      1      42  16)
192.168.2.109   b1:gb:00:bd:ba:be      1      60  Denon, Ltd.
192.168.2.127   da:be:ef:15:de:ad      1      60  ASUSTek COMPUTER INC.
192.168.2.128   ba:df:ee:d5:4f:cc      1      60  ASUSTek COMPUTER INC.
192.168.2.101   ba:be:4d:ec:ad:e5      1      42  Roku, Inc
192.168.2.106   ba:da:55:0f:f1:ce      1      42  LG Electronics
192.168.2.247   f3:3d:de:ad:be:ef      1      60  Roku, Inc
192.168.3.2     ba:da:55:c0:ff:33      1      60  Raspberry Pi Foundation
192.168.3.1     da:d5:ba:be:f3:3d      1      60  TP-LINK TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.
192.168.2.103   da:be:ef:15:d3:ad      1      60  Unknown vendor
192.168.2.104   b1:gb:00:bd:ba:b3      1      42  Unknown vendor
  • And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

