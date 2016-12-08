S09E41 – Pine In The Neck

It’s Season Nine Episode Forty-One of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.
We are four once more, thanks to some help from our mate Joe!
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Playing with Amazon Echo dot and driving “up north” and back and using lots of mobile data.
- We discuss the news:
- The UK’s contentious surveillance bill has become law
- PINE64 has launched the Pinebook, a low-cost Linux laptop
- Mark Shuttleworth has announced that Canonical is launching a case against a cloud provider using Ubuntu branding on unoffical images
- San Francisco transit stations have fallen victim to a hack, but the hacker got hacked… twice
- An Indiegogo has launched for the “First True Linux x86 and x64 Tablet” for “TECHNO-GEEKS!”
- Telegram is Launching Telegraph, a blogging platform for the impatient
- Want a Death Star? That’ll be $7.7 octillion per day
- Presenters news picks we didn’t have time to discuss:
- New battery tech lasts for days, charges in seconds
- Everybody is 4K streaming.
- Foxconn exec faces 10 years for stealing 5,700 iPhones
- Trump’s new tech adviser wants to gut the FCC
- Uber knows where you go, even after ride is over
- Google Chrome now defaults to HTML5 for most sites
- Plex can pull media from Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive
- Chemists officially add new elements to the periodic table
- At least 10 million Android users imperiled by popular AirDroid app
- Snowden can be asked to testify in person in German NSA probe
- Religion and gambling have the same effect on your brain
- Worried about US surveillance, Internet Archive announces mirror in Canada
- Homeopathic solutions now have to be labeled to disclose that there’s no science behind them
- Ofcom will force BT to legally separate from Openreach
- It will soon be illegal to punish customers who criticize businesses online
- 30 years later, $1.6B mega-project finally puts Chernobyl to rest“
- GPU sales surged in 2016 on strong demand for high-end desktop, laptop gaming
- Cyber college for wannabe codebreakers planned at UK’s iconic Bletchley Park
- Amazon Lightsail: The private server killer
- Newly discovered router flaw being hammered by in-the-wild attacks
- Rule 41 — The FBI Just Got Unlimited Power To Hack Any Computer In The World
- Fitbit is reportedly buying Pebble for $34 million-40 million
- We discuss the community news:
- Sujeevan Vijayakumaran: UbuCon Europe in the retrospective
- Ubuntu Insights: UbuCon Europe – a sure sign of community strength
- Ubuntu SDK meets snapcraft
- Mir is not only about Unity8
- Devuan, The Systemd-Free Debian Fork, Celebrates Its Second Birthday
- Ubuntu is Prepping Its 16.04 “Rolling Hardware Enablement Kernel”
- Colin King: stress-ng 0.07.07 released
- Timo Aaltonen: Mesa 12.0.4 backport available for testing
- 10 Desktop snaps written in November
- Trisquel GNU/Linux 8.0 Alpha Is Now Available to Download
- Harald Sitter: Snapping KDE Applications
- Zygmunt Krynicki: Ubuntu Core Gadget Snaps
- A security update for Raspbian PIXEL
- We mention some events:
- BaDhack: 13th December 2016 – Basingstoke (well Chineham actually), England.
- Basingstoke & Deane Makerspace is a new group looking to find like-minded people in the area of Basingstoke to form a new community and find a space in which we can meet and collaborate.
- 2nd Horsham Raspberry Jam: Sunday 11th December 2016 – Horsham, England.
- Come and have fun leanring about and using Raspberry Pi, Arduinos, robotics, coding and electronics! Many interactive projects will be on show. Thanks to Gavin Hewins from HackHorsham for emailing us.
- linux.conf.au 2017: 16 to 20 of January 2017 – Hobart, Australia.
- linux.conf.au is a conference about the Linux operating system, and all aspects of the thriving ecosystem of Free and Open Source Software that has grown up around it.
- FOSDEM 2017: 4 to 5 of February 2017 – Brussels, Belgium.
- FOSDEM is a free event for software developers to meet, share ideas and collaborate.
