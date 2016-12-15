S09E42 – Joe’s Wee Heavy Metal

It’s Season Nine Episode Forty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.

The same line up as last week are here again for another episode.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Going to PHP Oxford and saw Lorna Mitchell talk about Webhooks. Going to BaDhack and learned about 3D printing.

We interview Ralf Hamm from Labdoo.org. Labdoo is a global humanitarian social network who want to make our planet a better place by providing those in underdeveloped regions a chance at a better education by sending unused computing devices to needy schools around the world.

We share a Command Line Lurve: atool – atool is a script for managing file archives of various types



sudo apt install atool pz7ip-full atool -re --format=zip *.7z

-r – repack archives to a different format

– repack archives to a different format -e – execute command above for each file specified

– execute command above for each file specified And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from joeress.com.

Don’t F#@% It Up!

In the show we reference a (“not safe for work”) video. It is linked below if you’re interested.

