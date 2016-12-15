S09E42 – Joe’s Wee Heavy Metal

It’s Season Nine Episode Forty-Two of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Joe Ressington are connected and speaking to your brain.
The same line up as last week are here again for another episode.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Going to PHP Oxford and saw Lorna Mitchell talk about Webhooks.
- Going to BaDhack and learned about 3D printing.
- We interview Ralf Hamm from Labdoo.org.
- Labdoo is a global humanitarian social network who want to make our planet a better place by providing those in underdeveloped regions a chance at a better education by sending unused computing devices to needy schools around the world.
- We share a Command Line Lurve:
sudo apt install atool pz7ip-full
atool -re --format=zip *.7z
-r– repack archives to a different format
-e– execute command above for each file specified
-
And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!
-
This weeks cover image is taken from joeress.com.
Don’t F#@% It Up!
In the show we reference a (“not safe for work”) video. It is linked below if you’re interested.
“What kind of lunatic uses 7zip?”
Isn’t p7zip one of the only compression formats in Ubuntu that utilizes SMP? .xz still doesn’t support it according to the manpage?
I find patool: https://wummel.github.io/patool/ a LOT better than atool… and more up to date.
Hiya from the states,
Has anyone on the show already mentioned https://outernet.is to the labdoo.org folks? Are you all aware of this? I figured you are already aware given your collective exposure to all things Pi on the show. It could work quite well in tandem with some of the laptops that won’t get access to the internet as it is.
Cheers,
…