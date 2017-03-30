S10E04 – Sulky Meek Work

We discuss the best open source operating system on the planet, the mighty Ubuntu MATE! One of us went to a Devin Townsend Project gig, Maps.me is our GUI love and we discuss ways to upgrade from Ubuntu 12.04 to 16.04.

It’s Season Ten Episode Four of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Martin Wimpress are connected and speaking to your brain.

In this week’s show:

We discuss what we’ve been upto recently: Mark went to see Devin Townsend Project and forgot his ear-plugs.

We interview Martin Wimpress, the charismatic (and devilishly handsome) lead developer of Ubuntu MATE about how it has taken the world by storm and remains the best open source operating system implementation available today, leaving all others in the dust. Well, maybe not all the others but definitely better than openSUSE. Isn’t everything though? Yes, Martin writes the show notes ;-)

We share a GUI Lurve: Maps.Me – An open source maps an navigation app using OpenStreetMap data.

And we go over all your amazing feedback – thanks for sending it – please keep sending it!

This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.

