S10E05 – Supreme Luxuriant Gun

We discuss Microsoft shutting down CodePlex, banks being denied access to iPhone NFC chips, Google Open Source, the UK Home Secretary not understanding encryption, Android overtaking Windows and Mastodon the new decentralised social network you can’t join.
This show was recorded prior to Mark Shuttleworth’s announcement about Growing Ubuntu for Cloud and IoT, rather than Phone and convergence. We’ll be discussing this news in a future episode of the Ubuntu Podcast.
It’s Season Ten Episode Five of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Stuart Langridge are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Martin has been taking selfies and Paul Gleeson has made them into a Telegram Sticker pack.
- Stuart has been testing websites using Microsoft Edge via BrowserStack.com.
- We discuss the news:
- Microsoft are shutting down CodePlex
- Banking group denied access to iPhones’ NFC chips for alt.Apple.Pay
- Google Open Source
- The UK Home secretary still doesn’t understand encryption
- Android overtakes Windows for first time
- Uncovering a new sustained global cyber espionage campaign
- Mastodon is a federated, open source Twitter clone
- We discuss the community news:
- We had a Snapcraft Docs Day
- Firefox Is Getting a Redesign and now works with Netflix
- Chromium Rolls Out Enhanced GTK3 Theme Support
- Winners of the Ubuntu 17.04 Free Culture Showcase – Nathan’s Journal
- Mesa 17.0.2 for 16.04 & 16.10
- Snaps are now available for Ubuntu 14.04 LTS desktop and server
- Telegram Voice Calls Are Coming to Desktop Linux App
- We mention some events:
- GUADEC 2017: 29th July to 2nd August 2017 – Manchester, United Kindom.
- GUADEC brings together Free Software Enthusiasts and professionals from all over the world.
- Call for Papers closes April 23rd.
- This weeks cover image is taken from Wikimedia.
