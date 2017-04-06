S10E05 – Supreme Luxuriant Gun

We discuss Microsoft shutting down CodePlex, banks being denied access to iPhone NFC chips, Google Open Source, the UK Home Secretary not understanding encryption, Android overtaking Windows and Mastodon the new decentralised social network you can’t join.

This show was recorded prior to Mark Shuttleworth’s announcement about Growing Ubuntu for Cloud and IoT, rather than Phone and convergence. We’ll be discussing this news in a future episode of the Ubuntu Podcast.

