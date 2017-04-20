S10E07 – Black Frail Silver

We spend some time discussing one rather important topic in the news and that’s the announcement of Ubuntu’s re-focus from mobile and convergence to the cloud and Internet of Things.
It’s Season Ten Episode Seven of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson, Martin Wimpress and Emma Marshall are connected and speaking to your brain.
In this week’s show:
- We discuss what we’ve been upto recently:
- Emma has been bedazzling furniture.
- Mark has been completing the game Sunless Sea.
- We discuss the news:
- Growing Ubuntu for cloud and IoT, rather than phone and convergence.
- The first meeting between the Ubuntu GNOME team, the Ubuntu Desktop team and interested community members took place.
- Lots of questions were asked, many deferred for future discussion.
- The meeting minutes are available including the complete IRC log.
- We discuss the community news:
